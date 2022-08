As tensions rise in the wake of Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, the United States should reassess its military capabilities to meet any challenge in the world.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.