47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Sticker shock

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2022 - 10:00 pm
 

As Saudi Arabia and gulf states reject the Biden administration’s call to pump more crude, oil industry experts predict that $7 a gallon gasoline prices are “very possible.”

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
5 Vegas pizzerias land among top 100 in US, ranking says
5 Vegas pizzerias land among top 100 in US, ranking says
2
Nick Saban says lack of leadership led to Henry Ruggs’ crash
Nick Saban says lack of leadership led to Henry Ruggs’ crash
3
What did the NHL think of Nathan MacKinnon’s hit on Nolan Patrick?
What did the NHL think of Nathan MacKinnon’s hit on Nolan Patrick?
4
Police: Fight led to shooting at Home Depot in North Las Vegas
Police: Fight led to shooting at Home Depot in North Las Vegas
5
Josh McDaniels’ coaching staff taking shape with Raiders
Josh McDaniels’ coaching staff taking shape with Raiders
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Cutting corners
By / RJ

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is allowed to compete despite failing her doping test and Russia’s long history of state-sponsored cheating.

CARTOON: Burning down the house!
By / RJ

The Rams win the Super Bowl while Los Angeles loses face because of downtown celebrations that turn into rioting and looting.

CARTOON: Rotten in Denmark
By / RJ

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai’s “managed” interviews and appearances at the Beijing Olympics only raise more questions.

CARTOON: Disregard for life
By / RJ

The driver who sped more than an 100 mph and caused a mass casualty crash in North Las Vegas had a rap sheet spanning more than 23 years.