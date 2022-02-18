CARTOON: Sticker shock

As Saudi Arabia and gulf states reject the Biden administration’s call to pump more crude, oil industry experts predict that $7 a gallon gasoline prices are “very possible.”

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.