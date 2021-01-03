39°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Still here

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

As 2020 passes, COVID-19 remains.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: What is happening to beloved Nevada?
LETTER: What is happening to beloved Nevada?
2
Las Vegas Strip crowds on New Year’s Eve in stark contrast to New York
Las Vegas Strip crowds on New Year’s Eve in stark contrast to New York
3
$600 vs. $2,000 stimulus checks. What the difference means to you.
$600 vs. $2,000 stimulus checks. What the difference means to you.
4
What it means to be a Raider is not what it used to be
What it means to be a Raider is not what it used to be
5
Zaon Collins released on ‘highest level’ of monitoring after fatal crash
Zaon Collins released on ‘highest level’ of monitoring after fatal crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Getting dumber
Michael Ramirez, / RJ

A Massachusetts school bans Homer’s “The Odyssey” and joins a progressive effort to purge classics from school curriculums.

CARTOON: More to come?
Michael Ramirez, / RJ

Hospitals brace for another COVID-19 surge after holiday travel.

CARTOON: Crucial turnout
Michael Ramirez, / RJ

Republicans will win the U.S. Senate races in Georgia if they show up to vote.

CARTOON: Not going well
Michael Ramirez, / RJ

Republicans meet with Trump to continue the election fight.

CARTOON: All in a row
By / RJ

Saturn and Jupiter aligned for the “Great Conjunction,” while Congress aligned to pass a 5,593 page $1.4 trillion pork-laden omnibus spending bill.