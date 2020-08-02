94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Stupidity test

Michael Ramirez, Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Congressional reality checkup.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas visitor hits jackpot for nearly $2M
Las Vegas visitor hits jackpot for nearly $2M
2
Brad Garrett takes swipe at embattled Ellen DeGeneres
Brad Garrett takes swipe at embattled Ellen DeGeneres
3
Caesars execs to get pay raises as thousands furloughed or laid off
Caesars execs to get pay raises as thousands furloughed or laid off
4
Sisolak extends coronavirus directives in Nevada
Sisolak extends coronavirus directives in Nevada
5
Las Vegas Xpress train project plans for 2021 launch date
Las Vegas Xpress train project plans for 2021 launch date
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: The No. 2
By / RJ

Joe Biden’s age and questions about his mental acuity highlight the importance of his vice presidential choice.

CARTOON: An icon passes
CARTOON: An icon passes
By / RJ

As civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis is laid to rest, he leaves a message of peace, love and nonviolence as the best instruments for change.

CARTOON: Trump relieving Dr. Fauci
Michael Ramirez, / RJ

Dr. Fauci throws out the first pitch for Washington Nationals’ season opener.