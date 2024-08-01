CARTOON: The American presidential candidate
The best we can do?
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
The evil of two lessers.
Parental guidance required.
Kamala’s progressive politics revealed.
A message from above.
Lame duck.
Crowdstrike Microsoft outage reveals the vulnerablility of the internet.
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle finally resigns.
The handover.
Joe Biden exits the race.
The GOP finalizes the Trump conversion.