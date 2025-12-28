CARTOON: The best of 2025
Take a look at the best work from Michael Ramirez in 2025.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Stuck.
Defective.
Transparency.
Follywood.
The tariff economy.
Dope.
Toxic.
Put out to Pasteur.
Fenced in.
The evil in this world.