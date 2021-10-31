72°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
MOST READ
1
Kiss’ Zappos Theater residency canceled
Kiss’ Zappos Theater residency canceled
2
Why are there empty seats at T-Mobile Arena? It’s complicated.
Why are there empty seats at T-Mobile Arena? It’s complicated.
3
Judge orders city to pay developer $34M in Badlands dispute
Judge orders city to pay developer $34M in Badlands dispute
4
Remains believed to be those of missing ex-air traffic controller
Remains believed to be those of missing ex-air traffic controller
5
Raiders: 3 areas of concern after the bye week
Raiders: 3 areas of concern after the bye week
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Sen. No
Michael Ramirez / RJ

Kanye West changes his name; Sen. Joe Manchin refuses to change his mind on Biden’s agenda.