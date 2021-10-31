CARTOON: The Biden administration
A non-fiction horror show.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Facebook reveals a new name but cannot escape the old problems.
The rich can afford to move anywhere in the world to avoid the wealth tax … then they will come for you.
Scientists detect the deepest earthquake ever recorded while President Joe Biden’s popularity numbers hit a new low.
The most effective device to protect children from social media
President Joe Biden and his dismal record will campaign for Terry McAuliffe in the home stretch of the hotly contested Virginia gubernatorial election.
Democrats fail to move forward a constitutionally dubious voting rights bill that federalizes elections and undermines the integrity of our electoral system.
The Biden administration’s embrace of the progressive agenda continues to slow the country’s economic recovery.
Kanye West changes his name; Sen. Joe Manchin refuses to change his mind on Biden’s agenda.
China tests a nuclear capable hypersonic weapon.
Democratic moderates continue to impede the worst inclinations of progressives.