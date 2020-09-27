81°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: The Breonna Taylor case

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Translating a tragedy.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

