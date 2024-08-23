92°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: The coronation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2024 - 3:42 pm
 

Kamala the First.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

