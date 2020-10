Amy Coney Barrett, an originalist and texualist, will be a strong force against those who champion the dark side of legislating from the bench.

Amy Coney Barrett, an originalist and texualist, will be a strong force against those who champion the dark side of legislating from the bench.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.