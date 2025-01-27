40°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: The dark shadow

More Stories
CARTOON: A deep burial
CARTOON: Sunshine State gets a change of pace
Being held hostage.
CARTOON: Human shields
CARTOON: Abusing justice
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Biden’s legacy lingers on.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES