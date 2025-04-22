73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: The death of the pope

More Stories
CARTOON: Protecting the Constitution
CARTOON: Those eggsasperating egg prices
CARTOON: If it ain’t broke …
CARTOON: How to tell Sanders, AOC have gone crazy
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Rest in peace.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES