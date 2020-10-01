79°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: The debate

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2020
 

How far we have fallen.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

$100K royal flush on video poker hits in Las Vegas Valley
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
Raiders investigating after players attend gala without wearing masks
3 charged after police find credit cards at Las Vegas apartment
Over 2K McCarran-based employees to be out of work starting Thursday
