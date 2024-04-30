CARTOON: The demonstrations continue
Campus indulgences.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
The Founding Fathers were opposed to a monarchy.
New EPA rules squeeze power plants.
Simple solution.
Biden pulls a Ron Burgundy, reads teleprompter instructions during speech.
Kooks with nukes.
Violence and obstruction is not freedom of speech.
Biden restricts drilling and mining in Alaska.
Saving Ukraine, stopping Putin’s advance and keeping future U.S. troops off the battlefield.
Star Wars works. You can thank Ronald Reagan for that.
According to Federal Reserve data, the cost of average groceries is 25 percent higher than pre-pandemic.