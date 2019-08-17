97°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: The end is nigh?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Democrats channel Chicken Little.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

