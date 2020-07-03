CARTOON: The Fourth
E pluribus unum.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
The White House says President Trump did not know about Russian bounties on U.S. troops.
Liberal cities move to abolish and cut funding for police departments.
Justice Roberts sides with liberals and against himself to block Louisiana abortion law.
United States sees a COVID-19 resurgence.
The radical left is the albatross around Joe Biden’s campaign.
Democrats push to mandate nationwide ballot harvesting.
Senate Democrats block police reform bill.
The generational divide.
One-hundred-and-four shot, 14 killed — including five children — in Chicago over Father’s Day weekend.
An activist Supreme Court takes over the legislative role of Congress