MOST READ
1
$164K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
2
Summer COVID cases concentrated in wealthier suburbs
3
Report says man was shot at Sahara Las Vegas while beating woman
4
Daughter of Raiders’ Super Bowl winner seeks Olympic medal
5
Raiders mailbag: Are Gruden and Carr on the hot seat?
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Financially unsustainable
By / RJ

President Joe Biden’s American Family Plan joins a long list of other entitlement programs and represents the largest government expansion since the Great Society.

CARTOON: Olympic dolt
By / RJ

Gwen Berry has the right to her viewpoint, but while the Constitution protects her right to free speech, it doesn’t shield her from the consequences of her comments.

CARTOON: Fair play?
By / RJ

Athletes and weightlifting officials criticize the New Zealand Olympic Committee’s decision to allow a transgender athlete to compete against women.

CARTOON: Head in sand
By / RJ

President Joe Biden will address rising violent crime rates and blame guns instead of the liberal policies that have insulated criminals from responsibility.