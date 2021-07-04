CARTOON: The Fourth
Happy Independence Day.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
President Joe Biden’s American Family Plan joins a long list of other entitlement programs and represents the largest government expansion since the Great Society.
Gwen Berry has the right to her viewpoint, but while the Constitution protects her right to free speech, it doesn’t shield her from the consequences of her comments.
Imagine if the Uyghurs could get the same amount of coverage and attention from celebrities, the media and the world as Britney Spears did.
The Supreme Court rules for cursing cheerleader and allows transgender bathroom rights.
Vice President Kamala Harris finally makes her first appearance at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Progressive demands may scuttle the bipartisan infrastructure deal.
Athletes and weightlifting officials criticize the New Zealand Olympic Committee’s decision to allow a transgender athlete to compete against women.
President Joe Biden will address rising violent crime rates and blame guns instead of the liberal policies that have insulated criminals from responsibility.
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Mini-Me.
President Joe Biden went to the Geneva summit hoping for a thaw in relations with Russia and instead received the cold shoulder.