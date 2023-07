Americans did not fight a revolution for independence 247 years ago to trade our liberty for government entitlements

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.