93°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: The Grinch who stole the election

More Stories
CARTOON: What voters want to hear during the presidential debate
CARTOON: What’s missing from the Boeing Starliner
CARTOON: An American tragedy: Why do kids kill kids?
CARTOON: The monster in the Middle East
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Maduro’s diversion.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES