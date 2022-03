Putin’s reputation shrinks with every criminal and evil act.

As Russia commits more atrocities and crimes against humanity in its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, President Zelensky’s heroic defiance has made his stature soar, while Putin’s reputation shrinks with every criminal and evil act.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.