CARTOON: The Iranians play this game better than anyone
The Biden administration allows a $6 billion transfer in exchange for the release of American prisoners while Iran continues to develop nuclear weapons.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.