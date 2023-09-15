80°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: The Iranians play this game better than anyone

Michael Ramirez, Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 

The Biden administration allows a $6 billion transfer in exchange for the release of American prisoners while Iran continues to develop nuclear weapons.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

