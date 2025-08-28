86°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: The light in darkness

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

A nation mourns.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

