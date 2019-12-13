CARTOON: The monkeys
Impeachment folly.
Impeachment folly.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Impeachment folly.
Impeachment folly.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Exporting oil and extreme Islamic ideology.
Speaking of abuse of power.
Political expediency trumps virtue.
Only nine of the 29 NATO members are meeting funding requirements.
The world is dangerous enough without giving terrorists an early release.
Reports claim Iran has killed more than 1,000 in recent protests.
Rushing to oblivion.
A royal pain.
Frozen in impeachment mode for the last three years.
The state of journalism today.