Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: The opioid crisis

Michael Ramirez, Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Blaming Big Pharma.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

