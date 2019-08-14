81°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: The Second Amendment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2019 - 4:12 am
 

The right to be ignorant.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

