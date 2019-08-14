CARTOON: The Second Amendment
The right to be ignorant.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Criminal negligence.
Tyranny worthy of a banana republic.
Closer to the truth.
Those who control the past control the future: George Orwell.
The illegal immigration threat to national security.
Too dangerous, even for the rats.
A very expensive Band-Aid.
Chasing windmills.
Democratic collusion to get Trump re-elected.
North Korea and Iran test medium-range ballistic missiles.