57°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: The weath tax

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2026 - 4:21 pm
 

The great California migration.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES