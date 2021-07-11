CARTOON: The woke NEA
Why our public schools are failing.
Why our public schools are failing.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Why our public schools are failing.
Why our public schools are failing.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Inaction against Russian hackers will embolden them and produce more cyber-attacks.
Democrat efforts to defund and decrease police budgets, and their policies that erode criminal accountability, have emboldened wrongdoers and caused violent crime to surge.
As America reaches its 245th birthday, it is more divided than ever — and these political fractures threaten the very foundation of our Republic.
Happy Independence Day.
President Joe Biden’s American Family Plan joins a long list of other entitlement programs and represents the largest government expansion since the Great Society.
Gwen Berry has the right to her viewpoint, but while the Constitution protects her right to free speech, it doesn’t shield her from the consequences of her comments.
Imagine if the Uyghurs could get the same amount of coverage and attention from celebrities, the media and the world as Britney Spears did.
The Supreme Court rules for cursing cheerleader and allows transgender bathroom rights.
Vice President Kamala Harris finally makes her first appearance at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Progressive demands may scuttle the bipartisan infrastructure deal.