64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: The women’s rights movement has come to this

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 

A national ban on transgender athletes in girls’ sports passes in a Congressional House committee, broadening the debate on whether trans athletes have an unfair physical advantage over female athletes.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas luxury home of Ponzi schemer trades hands
Las Vegas luxury home of Ponzi schemer trades hands
2
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
3
CARTOON: How cultures go extinct
CARTOON: How cultures go extinct
4
Governor expands weather emergency to 11 counties
Governor expands weather emergency to 11 counties
5
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The price of eliminating consequences
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The price of eliminating consequences
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Now, this is a slap
By / RJ

President Joe Biden’s budget has nearly $4.7 trillion in new taxes for individuals and businesses and will explode the national debt to close to $51 trillion by 2033.

Mexico has become a narco-terrorist state whose president is more focused on attacking his coun ...
CARTOON: Border violence
By / RJ

Mexico has become a narco-terrorist state whose president is more focused on attacking his country’s democratic institutions than the cartels or corruption.

CARTOON: Lights out
By / RJ

With solar and wind generating only about 13.6 percent of our electricity, the forced transition to renewables is raising prices and destabilizing the U.S. electrical grid.

More stories for you
CARTOON: Promoting achievement
CARTOON: Promoting achievement
CARTOON: Ship of fools
CARTOON: Ship of fools
CARTOON: A despot at work
CARTOON: A despot at work
CARTOON: The Navy isn’t prepared for this tidal wave
CARTOON: The Navy isn’t prepared for this tidal wave
CARTOON: Trigger happy
CARTOON: Trigger happy
CARTOON: Missing in action
CARTOON: Missing in action