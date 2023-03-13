CARTOON: The women’s rights movement has come to this

A national ban on transgender athletes in girls’ sports passes in a Congressional House committee, broadening the debate on whether trans athletes have an unfair physical advantage over female athletes.

A national ban on transgender athletes in girls’ sports passes in a Congressional House committee, broadening the debate on whether trans athletes have an unfair physical advantage over female athletes.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.