Weakness from the U.S. and Europe helped pave the way for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The lack of serious consequences by the U.S. and Europe for Russia’s previous aggressive actions only encouraged more misbehavior, setting the stage for the latest invasion of Ukraine.”

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.