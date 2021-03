In the face of a $28 trillion national debt, Congress passes a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill containing a slew of spending unrelated to the pandemic.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.