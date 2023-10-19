77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: This makes terrorists very confused

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 

Finding peace.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
2
Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend room rates continue to fall
Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend room rates continue to fall
3
Station Casinos bettor needs ‘MNF’ winner to turn $250 into $200K
Station Casinos bettor needs ‘MNF’ winner to turn $250 into $200K
4
Calendar crush: Las Vegas braces for 5 months of major events
Calendar crush: Las Vegas braces for 5 months of major events
5
CARTOON: Jan. 6 scars
CARTOON: Jan. 6 scars
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Groping elephants
By / RJ

In the face of funding deadlines, domestic crises and wars, House Republicans remain wedded to absurdity, ineptitude and nihilism.

CARTOON: Remember Jan. 6?
By / RJ

Jim Jordan as a viable possibility for speaker of the House reflects the unserious state of the Republican Party.

CARTOON: Nothing to see here
By / RJ

The Biden administration allows construction of a border wall to try to cover up their failed immigration policies.

More stories
CARTOON: All you can steal buffet
CARTOON: All you can steal buffet
CARTOON: Taking sides
CARTOON: Taking sides
CARTOON: Biden just blurted out Bidenomics’ dirty secret
CARTOON: Biden just blurted out Bidenomics’ dirty secret
CARTOON: Why people hate both political parties
CARTOON: Why people hate both political parties
CARTOON: The anatomy of a murder
CARTOON: The anatomy of a murder
CARTOON: Economic fall
CARTOON: Economic fall