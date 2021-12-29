39°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Throws up his hands

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2021 - 9:30 pm
 

The Biden administration rejected a call for free rapid tests for the holidays in October. On Monday, the president conceded “there is no federal solution” to COVID.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

