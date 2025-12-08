CARTOON: Tough catch
Land of 10,000 frauds.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Throwing the admiral under the boat.
The last Walz.
For Pete’s sake.
Looney Luigi fans.
Maduro’s fortune.
A lethal disease.
A frightening thought.
New York and Havana
A nation of immigrants.
Happy Thanksgiving.