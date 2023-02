Should we be shooting down benign objects such as balloons with missiles that cost $1 million before we identify if they pose a threat?

Should we be shooting down benign objects such as balloons with missiles that cost $1 million before we identify if they pose a threat?

Should we be shooting down benign objects such as balloons with missiles that cost $1 million before we identify if they pose a threat?

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.