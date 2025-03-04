52°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Trump and Ukraine

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Crimea and punishment.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

