CARTOON: Tucker interview
The useful idiot.
The useful idiot.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
The useful idiot.
The useful idiot.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Super forgetful.
Who am I? Why am I here?
Atmospheric rivers flowing into the ocean.
Supreme Court hears first Trump case.
Homeland security?
Nevada GOP squanders a primary opportunity.
Dummy awards.
Projecting weakness.
A symbolic impeachment sets a bad precedent.
A matter of projection.