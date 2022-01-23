CARTOON: Two sides of the same coin?
While GOP radicals and Donald Trump cling to the debunked stolen election conspiracy, Democrats and the president resort to demagoguery to push a false voter-suppression narrative.
While GOP radicals and Donald Trump cling to the debunked stolen election conspiracy, Democrats and the president resort to demagoguery to push a false voter-suppression narrative.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.