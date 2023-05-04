68°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Up to the job?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated May 3, 2023 - 9:56 pm

The presidential age factor.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

