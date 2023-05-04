CARTOON: Up to the job?
The presidential age factor.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
The loser in the debt ceiling game of chicken is America.
First Republic becomes the third bank to fail in two months and the second-biggest bank collapse in U.S. history.
Tucker Carlson asks, “Where can you still find Americans saying true things?” Messages uncovered in the Dominion lawsuit revealed it wasn’t on his own show.
Teachers union leader Randi Weingarten used her leverage to keep schools closed and now denies responsibility
The Left keeps coming for Clarence Thomas.
Biden kicks off his re-election bid.
Two cable news big shots are shown the door.
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell is ordered to pay $5 million in the “Prove Mike Wrong” election fraud challenge.
As the number of Democrats calling for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign grows, President Joe Biden is close to announcing his re-election campaign.
Uncontrolled spending, fiscal irresponsibility, a debt ceiling meltdown, and a possible U.S. default threaten the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency.