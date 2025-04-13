78°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Uphill climb.

More Stories
CARTOON: Walking the dog
CARTOON: Collateral damage
CARTOON: On an island
CARTOON: Coming in from the cold?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

Stuck between a rock and stupidity.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES