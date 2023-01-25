46°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: We finally know what’s buried in Grant’s tomb

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 

With the discovery of classified documents in former Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Indiana, it seems that classified documents are turning up everywhere.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

