Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2023 - 9:00 am
 

Human shields.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

