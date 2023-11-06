CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
Human shields.
Human shields.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
