CARTOON: What the Chicago way looks like
Murder Inc
September 8, 2025 - 1:12 pm
Murder Inc.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Murder Inc
Murder Inc.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Quackery.
An offer that he can refuse.
Statues of limitations.
A parade of authoritarians.
Frenemy.
Happy Labor Day.
Labor pains.
Forced fed.
Bad medicine.
A nation mourns.