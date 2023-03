Tik Tok CEO Shou Chew’s testimony did little to alleviate U.S. concerns over China’s influence over the platform and national security interests.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.