62°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: What was the point?

More Stories
The new Democratic Party.
CARTOON: In with the old!
CARTOON: A salute to our nation’s veterans
CARTOON: Senate rules
CARTOON: A victim of socialism
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

The shutdown train wreck.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES