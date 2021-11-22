CARTOON: What’s not to like?

The House passes the irresponsible Biden spending plan, which will double IRS audits, dramatically increase the debt and make America’s tax rates the highest in the world.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.