Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: What’s not to like?

November 21, 2021 - 9:00 pm
November 21, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

The House passes the irresponsible Biden spending plan, which will double IRS audits, dramatically increase the debt and make America’s tax rates the highest in the world.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

