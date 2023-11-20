CARTOON: Where are the grown-ups?
Congress needs more adults.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
After a blistering House Ethics Committee report New York congressman decides that he won’t seek re-election.
The meeting between Biden and XI at the APEC Summit produced an agreement to talk about continuing to talk about improving relations.
China’s intellectual property theft.
The Biden administration releases $10 billion to Iran while talks to release 50 of the 240 hostages that Hamas is holding continue.
Name calling, a senatorial fist fight, a congressional shot to the kidneys and a sucker punch to decorum. Congress needs a timeout.
Hamas leadership continues to put Palestinians in jeopardy while hiding safely abroad.
Aid for Ukraine.
As Biden claims credit for Democrat wins in Tuesday’s elections, his poll numbers drop to a seven month low.
When the intellectually indolent cannot defend the indefensible they pull out the race card.
Thank you, veterans