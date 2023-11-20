59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Where are the grown-ups?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2023 - 10:20 am
 

Congress needs more adults.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
Verstappen’s post-race pit stop: Omnia Nightclub
Verstappen’s post-race pit stop: Omnia Nightclub
2
F1’s aftermath: When will everything get back to normal?
F1’s aftermath: When will everything get back to normal?
3
‘They don’t actually understand what we’re doing’: Verstappen criticizes Las Vegas GP
‘They don’t actually understand what we’re doing’: Verstappen criticizes Las Vegas GP
4
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix hit with class action lawsuit
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix hit with class action lawsuit
5
He gets his way: Wahlberg sets Las Vegas Strip film premiere
He gets his way: Wahlberg sets Las Vegas Strip film premiere
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Round and round
By / RJ

The meeting between Biden and XI at the APEC Summit produced an agreement to talk about continuing to talk about improving relations.

CARTOON: Muddled policy
By / RJ

The Biden administration releases $10 billion to Iran while talks to release 50 of the 240 hostages that Hamas is holding continue.

More stories
Culinary members to vote on contracts with Caesars, MGM, Wynn this week
Culinary members to vote on contracts with Caesars, MGM, Wynn this week
Las Vegas high-rise market stays steady
Las Vegas high-rise market stays steady
Work starts on Cello Tower high-rise at Symphony Park
Work starts on Cello Tower high-rise at Symphony Park
Summerlin features public art, historic memorials
Summerlin features public art, historic memorials
Las Vegas new home sales rebound
Las Vegas new home sales rebound
Lake Las Vegas offers move-in-ready homes
Lake Las Vegas offers move-in-ready homes