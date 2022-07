Polls show that only 18 percent of Americans think Biden should run for re-election in 2024. Those same polls show Biden still beating Donald Trump.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.