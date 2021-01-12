CARTOON: Who may say what?
Big Tech censorship.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
The GOP faces the consequences of a Capitol riot that resulted in the deaths of five people including a police officer.
Democrats control the Senate, House and presidency.
Republican-leaning counties saw lower turnout in the Georgia runoff elections.
Undermining their cause and our Republic.
The protesters and their sponsors and enablers should be ashamed.
The 117th Congress opens gender- and intelligence-neutral.
The cure for radical left extremism.
A look back at an eventful 2020
As 2020 passes, COVID-19 remains.
Happy New Year’s Day.