Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Who’s in charge?

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

Progressives deny Biden a legislative victory by holding a bipartisan infrastructure bill hostage to a massive government-expanding $1.75 trillion social spending bill.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

