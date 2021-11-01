CARTOON: Who’s in charge?
Progressives deny Biden a legislative victory by holding a bipartisan infrastructure bill hostage to a massive government-expanding $1.75 trillion social spending bill.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.