CARTOON: Who’s in charge?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

Janet Yellen assures us this is “transitory” as inflation surges to 30-year highs, and the Biden economy meanders into stagflation with no plan beyond a massive spending boost.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

