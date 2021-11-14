CARTOON: Who’s in charge?

Yellen assures us this is “transitory” as inflation surges to 30-year highs, and the Biden economy meanders into stagflation with no plan beyond a massive spending boost.

Janet Yellen assures us this is “transitory” as inflation surges to 30-year highs, and the Biden economy meanders into stagflation with no plan beyond a massive spending boost.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.